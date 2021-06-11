VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ CIL opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

