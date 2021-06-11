VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (NASDAQ:SHLD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.20. VictoryShares Protect America ETF shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 478 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Protect America ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th.

