VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29. VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $33.69.

