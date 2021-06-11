VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of CFA stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

