VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.
CSF opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $62.61.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
