VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ VSMV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.11. 5,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,533. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.