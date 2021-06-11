VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $66.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
