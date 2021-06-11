Vidulum Tops 24-Hour Volume of $187.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $275,250.68 and $187.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001478 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

