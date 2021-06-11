Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Viking Energy Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $30.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.30. Viking Energy Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 153.96% and a negative return on equity of 380.69%.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

