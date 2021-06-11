VINchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.45 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $210,993.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00057645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.92 or 0.00761189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084718 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

