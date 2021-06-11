Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the May 13th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,873,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VPER remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,825,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,708,141. Viper Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

