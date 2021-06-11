Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00362992 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00035217 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

