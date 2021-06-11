Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,285,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,037 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.13% of Vir Biotechnology worth $270,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $423,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,803. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of -1.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

