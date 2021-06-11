Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $242,249.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $2,893,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $46.43 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of -1.78.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

