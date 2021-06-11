Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTS stock opened at $291.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.60. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.38 and a fifty-two week high of $300.54. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.