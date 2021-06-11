Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $30,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.46. 146,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.07. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

