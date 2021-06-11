Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.5% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.86. 89,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,625,912. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.07. The company has a market cap of $455.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

