Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,698 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.18% of Visa worth $730,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Visa stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.29. 67,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,912. The company has a market cap of $456.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.