Visor.Finance (VISR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $825,597.00

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $32.36 million and approximately $825,597.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002790 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.29 or 0.00810904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,633,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.