Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Vistra by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Vistra by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 334,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.