Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Down to $14.61

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $14.16. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $343.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,995,000 after buying an additional 295,084 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 357,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 120,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 919,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

