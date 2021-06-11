VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a growth of 779.5% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VNUE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 9,030,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,151,180. VNUE has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

