Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in May

Vocus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the May 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vocus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS VCMMF remained flat at $$4.20 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09. Vocus Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Vocus Group Limited provides fiber and network solutions to enterprise, government, wholesale, small business, and residential customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Vocus Network Services, Retail, and New Zealand segments. It offers telecommunications products and services, such as networks and connectivity, data centers, cloud platforms and security, and workplace collaboration under the Vocus, Slingshot, Flip, and Orcon brands.

