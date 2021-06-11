Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €280.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €254.67 ($299.61).

VOW3 traded down €0.95 ($1.12) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €230.05 ($270.65). The stock had a trading volume of 874,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €226.33. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

