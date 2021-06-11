Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 243 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 243 price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 229.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

