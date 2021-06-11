Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 668.8% in May

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 668.8% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,935. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.72. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VONOY shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.