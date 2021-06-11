Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Trading Up 7.5%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09.

About Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY)

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

