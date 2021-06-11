vSlice Price Tops $0.0034 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One vSlice coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. vSlice has a total market cap of $112,725.58 and $2.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get vSlice alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00837277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00087403 BTC.

vSlice Profile

vSlice (CRYPTO:VSL) is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

vSlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.