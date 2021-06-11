vSlice (VSL) Trading 181.8% Higher Over Last Week

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, vSlice has traded up 181.8% against the U.S. dollar. One vSlice coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. vSlice has a market capitalization of $105,974.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.95 or 0.00761064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00084611 BTC.

vSlice (CRYPTO:VSL) is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

