Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and $256,127.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00004522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00837277 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00087403 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

