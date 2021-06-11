Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.99. 165,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 404,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vy Global Growth by 286.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 695,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after buying an additional 515,357 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,240,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

