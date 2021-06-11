W Green Pay Market Capitalization Achieves $108,984.01 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $108,984.01 and approximately $12,452.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00059592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.07 or 0.00791585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00086141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00045061 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

