Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $142.60

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €142.60 ($167.76) and last traded at €142.20 ($167.29), with a volume of 112084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €137.45 ($161.71).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WCH shares. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €135.55 ($159.47).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €129.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

