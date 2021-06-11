Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $74,433,501.44 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $74,433,501.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,884,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55.

On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $64,239,359.06.

On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90.

On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43.

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41.

On Wednesday, May 19th, S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25.

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10.

On Wednesday, March 17th, S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,390,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,711,532. The company has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

