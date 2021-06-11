Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $393.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock worth $1,301,680,977. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

