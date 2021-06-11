Waltonchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.13 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $55.74 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.28 or 0.06335827 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00153686 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 82,860,803 coins and its circulating supply is 77,139,771 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

