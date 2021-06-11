Wanchain Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001995 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $125.55 million and $2.24 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00224155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

