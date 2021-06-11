WandX (WAND) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One WandX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market cap of $321,702.40 and $4,885.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WandX has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00056611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.03 or 0.00751326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00084161 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

