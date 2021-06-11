Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $182.80

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $854,415.88 and $28,993.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $182.80 or 0.00490949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.