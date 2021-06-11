Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,693,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 748,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 491,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Federal by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.78 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $138.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.