Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,969,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.22 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

