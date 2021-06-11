Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 2,075.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

WFTSF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

