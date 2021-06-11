Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 2,075.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
WFTSF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
