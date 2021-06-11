Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after acquiring an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wayfair by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

W stock opened at $328.15 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.45 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,015 shares of company stock worth $6,912,271 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

