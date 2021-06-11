WaykiChain Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 37.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $79.92 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 43% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00022367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00827240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00087843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00045741 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.