WaykiChain (WICC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.41 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000928 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $69.41 million and $68.54 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00758060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00084432 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

