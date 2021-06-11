WazirX (WRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $123.50 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $436.63 million and approximately $123.50 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00004143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

