WazirX (WRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $467.27 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $467.27 million and approximately $198.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00004277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00060539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00176295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00196953 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.68 or 0.01235998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.81 or 0.99756878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002762 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.