WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of WD-40 worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $249.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.62. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.