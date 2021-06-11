Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 109,942 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,942 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.34% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $56,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.48. 26,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $62.63.

