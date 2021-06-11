Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 437,727 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7,490.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $93,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.30. 70,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,661. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $220.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

